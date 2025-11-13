Crestchem standalone net profit declines 46.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.82% to Rs 7.19 croreNet profit of Crestchem declined 46.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.82% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.197.80 -8 OPM %8.3416.41 -PBDT0.751.40 -46 PBT0.731.39 -47 NP0.541.00 -46
