Prime Minister says trade negotiations will pave way for unlocking limitless potential of India-US partnership

Prime Minister says trade negotiations will pave way for unlocking limitless potential of India-US partnership

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed the strength of India-US relations and expressed confidence in the ongoing trade negotiations between the two nations. Modi said both nations will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people. Responding to a post by President of the US on X, Modi noted that India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people, he noted.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

