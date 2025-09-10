Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Timken India Ltd saw volume of 2.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 141.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1961 shares

Aether Industries Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 September 2025.

Timken India Ltd saw volume of 2.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 141.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1961 shares. The stock increased 1.53% to Rs.2,977.00. Volumes stood at 1167 shares in the last session.

Aether Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 56.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4459 shares. The stock increased 1.03% to Rs.748.20. Volumes stood at 4082 shares in the last session.

 

Schaeffler India Ltd clocked volume of 20899 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1348 shares. The stock gained 1.43% to Rs.3,950.70. Volumes stood at 1253 shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd notched up volume of 22.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.54% to Rs.123.95. Volumes stood at 84872 shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd notched up volume of 35817 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2608 shares. The stock rose 7.81% to Rs.9,068.00. Volumes stood at 4163 shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

