Prism Finance standalone net profit declines 16.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.56% to Rs 5.25 croreNet profit of Prism Finance declined 16.96% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.56% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.257.56 -31 OPM %91.2481.75 -PBDT4.786.16 -22 PBT4.776.14 -22 NP3.774.54 -17
