Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 September 2025.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 September 2025.

Prism Johnson Ltd surged 12.32% to Rs 167.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15636 shares in the past one month.

 

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd soared 11.78% to Rs 500.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49018 shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd spiked 9.24% to Rs 812.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78806 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd exploded 6.76% to Rs 521. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35754 shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd added 6.59% to Rs 85.37. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58900 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Use AI to safeguard consumers, protect businesses, and strengthen trust in India's fast-growing digital economy: PHDCCI

Use AI to safeguard consumers, protect businesses, and strengthen trust in India's fast-growing digital economy: PHDCCI

Dollar index regains momentum from 7-month low as Fed signals rate caution

Dollar index regains momentum from 7-month low as Fed signals rate caution

Shilchar Technologies slips on profit booking; up nearly 40% in six months

Shilchar Technologies slips on profit booking; up nearly 40% in six months

Biocon gains after arm gets USFDA nod for two denosumab biosimilars

Biocon gains after arm gets USFDA nod for two denosumab biosimilars

RateGain expands partnership with Oracle

RateGain expands partnership with Oracle

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

