Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 117.27% to Rs 5.41 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.36% to Rs 13.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 775.00% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 117.27% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.