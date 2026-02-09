Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 67.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.64% to Rs 113.43 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 67.41% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.64% to Rs 113.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.113.4380.6516.1716.5912.9610.208.015.365.243.13

