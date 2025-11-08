Ethos consolidated net profit rises 11.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.03% to Rs 383.39 croreNet profit of Ethos rose 11.95% to Rs 23.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 383.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 297.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales383.39297.13 29 OPM %12.4414.15 -PBDT52.7143.64 21 PBT31.7428.64 11 NP23.7921.25 12
