Sambhv Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 468.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.44% to Rs 580.17 croreNet profit of Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 468.77% to Rs 30.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 83.44% to Rs 580.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 316.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales580.17316.28 83 OPM %10.387.10 -PBDT53.0314.34 270 PBT40.897.98 412 NP30.605.38 469
