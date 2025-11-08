Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 5.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 443.88 croreNet profit of Poly Medicure rose 5.02% to Rs 91.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 443.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 420.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales443.88420.02 6 OPM %25.8427.42 -PBDT146.62138.70 6 PBT121.69117.98 3 NP91.8487.45 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content