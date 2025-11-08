Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 3.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.87% to Rs 196.07 croreNet profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 3.92% to Rs 19.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.87% to Rs 196.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales196.07160.89 22 OPM %16.1416.89 -PBDT32.4129.91 8 PBT25.8124.21 7 NP19.3618.63 4
