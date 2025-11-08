Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.12% to Rs 1017.30 croreNet profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) declined 58.59% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.12% to Rs 1017.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 986.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1017.30986.49 3 OPM %0.150.38 -PBDT1.864.02 -54 PBT1.653.83 -57 NP1.232.97 -59
