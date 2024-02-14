Sensex (    %)
                        
Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 138.49% to Rs 6.94 crore
Net profit of Pritish Nandy Communications reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 138.49% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6.942.91 138 OPM %5.33-9.97 -PBDT0.60-0.18 LP PBT0.51-0.26 LP NP0.52-0.26 LP
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

