Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd soars 0.2%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 16533.05, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20% in last one year as compared to a 21.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.83% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16533.05, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 22719.75. The Sensex is at 74662.12, up 0.38%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has risen around 4.05% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57567.4, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4969 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8668 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 71.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

