Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 998.15 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 6.45% to Rs 154.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 998.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 881.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales998.15881.31 13 OPM %25.7816.94 -PBDT248.48160.14 55 PBT233.94145.56 61 NP154.37165.02 -6
