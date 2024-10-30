Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 0.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 1132.73 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care rose 0.57% to Rs 211.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 210.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 1132.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1135.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1132.731135.06 0 OPM %25.6425.10 -PBDT297.07298.77 -1 PBT285.37284.47 0 NP211.90210.69 1
