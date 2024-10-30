AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.74% to Rs 11.10 croreNet profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 11.01% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 34.74% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.1017.01 -35 OPM %34.8625.87 -PBDT6.055.48 10 PBT5.585.01 11 NP3.833.45 11
