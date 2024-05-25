S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit declines 46.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.23% to Rs 88.54 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 173.73% to Rs 22.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.97% to Rs 270.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of S J Logistics (India) declined 46.47% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.23% to Rs 88.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.