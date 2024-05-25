Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 42.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.44% to Rs 3795.53 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 30.31% to Rs 873.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1253.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.84% to Rs 13440.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15074.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 42.73% to Rs 410.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 287.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 3795.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3778.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.