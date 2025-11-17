Prostarm Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 40.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.07% to Rs 65.92 croreNet profit of Prostarm Info Systems declined 40.93% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.07% to Rs 65.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.9298.49 -33 OPM %17.0120.95 -PBDT11.8519.38 -39 PBT11.0918.64 -41 NP8.2714.00 -41
