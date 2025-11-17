Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 2.64 crore

Net Loss of Shanti Overseas (India) reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.642.04 29 OPM %-82.58-56.86 -PBDT-0.02-0.43 95 PBT-0.02-0.48 96 NP-0.12-0.40 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Halder Venture reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Halder Venture reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 17.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 17.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Kundan Minerals & Metals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kundan Minerals & Metals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon