Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 59.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 106.38% to Rs 66.66 crore

Net profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 59.46% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 106.38% to Rs 66.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.66.6632.300.51-1.212.411.492.411.491.771.11

