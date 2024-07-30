Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.58% to Rs 154.39 crore

Net Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.58% to Rs 154.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.154.39153.50-8.655.06-21.29-0.23-22.80-1.51-17.25-1.32