Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 8.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products declined 8.30% to Rs 290.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 316.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 4352.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3741.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4352.073741.2115.3314.57612.95576.55464.95494.60290.32316.59