R R Kabel consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 1808.11 croreNet profit of R R Kabel declined 13.41% to Rs 64.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 1808.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1597.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1808.111597.31 13 OPM %5.257.07 -PBDT102.34115.47 -11 PBT86.1499.39 -13 NP64.3874.35 -13
