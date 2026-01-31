Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 5.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.19% to Rs 203.75 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 5.77% to Rs 20.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.19% to Rs 203.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.203.75193.6913.8513.1931.8830.2528.1027.0320.7119.58

