Relaxo Footwears Q3 PAT tumbles 20% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Relaxo Footwears reported a 19.6% decline in net profit to Rs 26.54 crore on a 0.2% rise in net sales to Rs 668.03 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 35.92 crore, down 19.5% compared with Rs 44.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 2.22% YoY to Rs 643.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The cost of material consumed, including packing material, was at Rs 229.54 crore (up 1.08% YoY), and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 110.24 crore (up 14.83% YoY) during the quarter.

EBITDA declined by 16.8% to Rs 69 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 83 crore in Q3 FY25. The EBITDA margin declined to 10.4% in Q3 FY26, impacted by higher sales promotion spending and one-time costs of Rs 5.7 crore related to the new labour code.

Commenting on the results and performance, Ramesh Kumar Dua, chairman and managing director, said, During the quarter, the company reported stable revenue, after a sequential decline observed in revenue over the last few quarters. This positive development is attributed to the companys continuous efforts in sales transformation. The organized retail (EBO stores), e-commerce, and large-format retail stores reported a strong performance, while the general trade channel witnessed a positive momentum.

Looking ahead, the company will maintain a balanced approach to topline growth and margins. The teams will closely monitor market conditions and the competitive landscape to develop strategies accordingly that ensure positive performance in the upcoming quarters.

Relaxo Footwears is Indias largest footwear manufacturer, primarily engaged in the production of non-leather footwear, including rubber and EVA slippers, sandals, sports shoes, canvas shoes, and school shoes.

Shares of Relaxo Footwears jumped 6.11% to settle at Rs 393.15 on Friday, 30 January 2026.

