Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 53.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.91% to Rs 319.51 croreNet profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 53.50% to Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.91% to Rs 319.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 242.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales319.51242.22 32 OPM %10.7511.36 -PBDT34.1123.99 42 PBT27.6118.13 52 NP20.6313.44 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content