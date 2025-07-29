Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit rises 852.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.97% to Rs 1107.31 croreNet profit of Arvind Fashions rose 852.27% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 1107.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 954.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1107.31954.84 16 OPM %12.0412.10 -PBDT107.3584.85 27 PBT38.8423.59 65 NP12.571.32 852
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content