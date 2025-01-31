Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 97.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.52% to Rs 31894.80 croreNet profit of Punjab National Bank rose 97.35% to Rs 4801.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2432.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.52% to Rs 31894.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27851.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income31894.8027851.71 15 OPM %76.5066.07 -PBDT7055.043634.36 94 PBT7055.043634.36 94 NP4801.002432.77 97
