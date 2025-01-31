Business Standard

Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and Samhi Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 January 2025.

Vakrangee Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 24.03 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Whirlpool of India Ltd crashed 9.64% to Rs 1140.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79888 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3953 shares in the past one month.

Vedant Fashions Ltd tumbled 8.32% to Rs 942.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3413 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd pared 5.52% to Rs 793.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27129 shares in the past one month.

Samhi Hotels Ltd corrected 5.45% to Rs 170.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

