Robust Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Incredible Industries Ltd, HCL Infosystems Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd and Silver Touch Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 January 2026.

Incredible Industries Ltd, HCL Infosystems Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd and Silver Touch Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 January 2026.

Robust Hotels Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 222 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1246 shares in the past one month.

 

Incredible Industries Ltd spiked 17.14% to Rs 47.44. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1741 shares in the past one month.

HCL Infosystems Ltd surged 14.89% to Rs 15.28. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23883 shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd jumped 13.07% to Rs 464.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 664 shares in the past one month.

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd added 11.47% to Rs 1229.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17478 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

