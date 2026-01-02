Friday, January 02, 2026 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Punjab & Sind Bank gains after advances grow 15% YoY in Q3

Punjab & Sind Bank gains after advances grow 15% YoY in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank rose 2.47% to Rs 28.66 after the bank's gross advances increased by 15.25% to Rs 110,488 crore as of 31 December 2025, as against Rs 95,870 crore as of 31 December 2024.

The bank's total business stood at Rs 2,49,691 crore as of 31 December 2025, registering a growth of 11.84% from the Rs 2,23,267 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total deposits for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 were at Rs 1,39,203 crore, up 9.27% from Rs 1,27,397 crore as of 31 December 2024.

CASA deposits rose 8.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 43,182 crore as of 31 December 2025. The CASA ratio declined to 31.02% as of 31 December 2025, compared with 31.16% as of 31 December 2024.

 

The credit-deposit (CD) ratio stood at 79.37% as of 31 December 2025, as against 75.25% reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 22.92% to Rs 294.52 crore on an 8.89% increase in total income to Rs 3,373.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

