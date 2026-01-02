Friday, January 02, 2026 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Time Technoplast gains on PESO approval for high-pressure composite gas cylinders

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Time Technoplast rose 2.26% to Rs 192.45 after the company received regulatory approvals to manufacture and supply high-pressure Type-3 fully wrapped fibre reinforced composite cylinders for compressed gas applications.

In a regulatory filing, the company said approvals were granted by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization and TUV Rheinland (India) for 2-litre capacity cylinders. The approval makes Time Technoplast the first Indian company cleared for multiple high-pressure gas categories.

The company already has approvals for composite oxygen and breathing air cylinders of 6.8-litre capacity. It also holds approvals for composite hydrogen cylinders in Type-3 (6.8 litres) and Type-4 (150 litres). These products are part of its value-added portfolio.

 

The PESO approval allows the cylinders to be used across several applications. These include hydrogen and oxygen transportation, cascade systems, hydrogen storage for drones, medical uses such as self-contained breathing apparatus and hospital oxygen, and laboratory and metalworking gases including nitrogen, helium, argon and carbon dioxide.

The company said the approval strengthens its position in advanced composite cylinder technology. It also aligns with the Make in India, For the World initiative.

Time Technoplast highlighted growth opportunities in medical oxygen and drones. The global medical oxygen cylinder market was valued at about $2.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $4.97 billion by 2032. The global drone market is expected to touch $40 billion by 2030.

The development follows the companys December 2025 announcement on the successful trial of hydrogen-powered drones.

Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Time Technoplast rose 17.04% to Rs 115.44 crore while net sales rose 10.3% to Rs 1,511.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

