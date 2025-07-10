Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara announces joint development of 5.5 acre land parcel in East Bengaluru

Puravankara announces joint development of 5.5 acre land parcel in East Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

With estimated gross development value of Rs 1,000 cr

Puravankara Group has announced the joint development of a 5.5-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru, with a combined estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 1,000 crore.

The acquisition aligns with the company's strategic vision to expand its footprint in key Bengaluru micro-markets with robust infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and sustained residential demand.

The land parcel offers a total combined saleable area of 0.83 million square feet. Located in Balagere, East Bengaluru, the site enjoys strong and steady market demand due to its proximity to major IT hubs and well-established social and physical infrastructure.

 

The project is expected to be launched in the next six to nine months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market eyes soft start; Nvidia rally offsets tariff jitters globally

Market eyes soft start; Nvidia rally offsets tariff jitters globally

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, UPL, Emcure Pharma, Oil India, TCS, IREDA

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, UPL, Emcure Pharma, Oil India, TCS, IREDA

RailTel Corp bags Rs 17-cr order from GAD, Chhattisgarh

RailTel Corp bags Rs 17-cr order from GAD, Chhattisgarh

Vedanta hits back at Viceroy report, calls allegations malicious and baseless

Vedanta hits back at Viceroy report, calls allegations malicious and baseless

Aurionpro Solutions gains on securing major digital banking contract in Africa

Aurionpro Solutions gains on securing major digital banking contract in Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon