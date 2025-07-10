Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corp bags Rs 17-cr order from GAD, Chhattisgarh

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has secured a work order worth Rs 17.47 crore from General Administration Department (GAD), Chhattisgarh to revamped integrated communication infrastructure.

The order includes network connectivity, operation & maintenance (O&M), hardware procurement & commissioning implementation of revamped integrated communication WLAN LAN EPBAX Infrastructure.

The said order is expected to be executed by 14 January 2031.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

The counter shed .33% to end at Rs 410.25 on the BSE.

Vedanta hits back at Viceroy report, calls allegations malicious and baseless

Aurionpro Solutions gains on securing major digital banking contract in Africa

INR gains capped by elevated international oil prices and firm dollar overseas

Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 2.88 times.

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

