Purple Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.23 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 173.97% to Rs 2.00 croreNet Loss of Purple Finance reported to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 173.97% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.000.73 174 OPM %-153.00-280.82 -PBDT-3.80-2.10 -81 PBT-4.15-2.35 -77 NP-4.23-2.35 -80
