India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 18.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.58% to Rs 968.64 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 18.07% to Rs 60.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.58% to Rs 968.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 689.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales968.64689.01 41 OPM %12.9614.52 -PBDT103.2284.25 23 PBT75.6563.72 19 NP60.3851.14 18
