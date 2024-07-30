India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 18.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.58% to Rs 968.64 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 18.07% to Rs 60.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.58% to Rs 968.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 689.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.968.64689.0112.9614.52103.2284.2575.6563.7260.3851.14