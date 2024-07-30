Sales decline 15.03% to Rs 814.05 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 10.91% to Rs 43.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.03% to Rs 814.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 958.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.814.05958.0312.9912.1486.9793.3467.9576.1343.9149.29