IIRM Holdings India standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.