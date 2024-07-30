IIRM Holdings India standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 1.00 croreNet profit of IIRM Holdings India rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.000.30 233 OPM %89.0010.00 -PBDT0.890.03 2867 PBT0.890.03 2867 NP0.660.03 2100
