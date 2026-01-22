Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Purple Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 254.64% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Purple Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 254.64% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.373.77 255 OPM %20.27-92.84 -PBDT-0.28-5.13 95 PBT-0.88-5.62 84 NP0.01-1.83 LP

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

