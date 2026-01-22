Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 115.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 118.81% to Rs 7565.05 croreNet profit of Waaree Energies rose 115.64% to Rs 1062.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 492.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 118.81% to Rs 7565.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3457.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7565.053457.29 119 OPM %25.4920.88 -PBDT2031.06778.86 161 PBT1763.80689.81 156 NP1062.46492.69 116
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST