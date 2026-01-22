Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 115.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 118.81% to Rs 7565.05 crore

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 115.64% to Rs 1062.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 492.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 118.81% to Rs 7565.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3457.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7565.053457.2925.4920.882031.06778.861763.80689.811062.46492.69

