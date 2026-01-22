KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 2954.70 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 42.50% to Rs 234.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 164.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 2954.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2472.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2954.702472.2510.839.94337.27240.17314.67221.20234.86164.81

