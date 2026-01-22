Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 39.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.48% to Rs 154.98 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 39.09% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.48% to Rs 154.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.154.98125.5156.1063.2911.6518.3810.3217.307.6512.56

