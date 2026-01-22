Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 30.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Jan 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 641.59 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 30.76% to Rs 144.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 641.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 534.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales641.59534.64 20 OPM %26.4624.98 -PBDT185.24139.96 32 PBT171.78131.75 30 NP144.25110.32 31

Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 39.09% in the December 2025 quarter

KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 31.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 65.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 62.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Jan 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

