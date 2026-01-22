Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 30.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 641.59 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 30.76% to Rs 144.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 641.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 534.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.641.59534.6426.4624.98185.24139.96171.78131.75144.25110.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News