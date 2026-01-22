Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 30.76% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 641.59 croreNet profit of Anant Raj rose 30.76% to Rs 144.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 641.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 534.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales641.59534.64 20 OPM %26.4624.98 -PBDT185.24139.96 32 PBT171.78131.75 30 NP144.25110.32 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST