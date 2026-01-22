PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 7.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 2119.02 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 7.67% to Rs 520.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 483.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 2119.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1941.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2119.021941.7691.3592.01684.64630.03668.44615.65520.35483.27

