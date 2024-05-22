BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.78% to Rs 597.63 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 36.22% to Rs 90.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 2129.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1818.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 4.98% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.78% to Rs 597.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 456.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.597.63456.962129.191818.338.4310.348.996.8044.9940.53166.18110.4434.8733.24130.1985.4923.1024.3190.3066.29