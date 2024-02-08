Sensex (    %)
                        
Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 17.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 128.32 crore
Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 17.01% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 128.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 120.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales128.32120.65 6 OPM %7.229.78 -PBDT10.3510.90 -5 PBT8.659.58 -10 NP6.447.76 -17
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

