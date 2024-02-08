Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 17.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 128.32 croreNet profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 17.01% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 128.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 120.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales128.32120.65 6 OPM %7.229.78 -PBDT10.3510.90 -5 PBT8.659.58 -10 NP6.447.76 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content