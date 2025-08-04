Qgo Finance standalone net profit declines 10.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 4.21 croreNet profit of Qgo Finance declined 10.34% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.214.12 2 OPM %89.0789.08 -PBDT1.121.21 -7 PBT1.051.18 -11 NP0.780.87 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content