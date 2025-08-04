P. H. Capital standalone net profit rises 478.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.62% to Rs 58.00 croreNet profit of P. H. Capital rose 478.51% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 58.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales58.0047.30 23 OPM %16.523.62 -PBDT9.441.68 462 PBT9.361.61 481 NP7.001.21 479
